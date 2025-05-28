403
Japan, Philippine Fms Agree To Advance Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 28 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo on Wednesday agreed to hold maritime consultations and vice-ministerial strategic dialogue this year to share strategic perceptions and further advance cooperation in the field of security, including the maritime domain.
The agreement came as Iwaya and Manalo held in-depth discussions on further strengthening the foundation for security and defense cooperation, based on last month's summit talks between their leaders, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting in Tokyo, Iwaya expressed hope that Japan will work together with the Philippines, a "neighbor" connected by the sea, to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, describing the Japan-Philippines partnership as "a near-alliance status," according to a statement issued by the ministry.
Manalo said that, although the international situation has been turbulent since his previous meeting with Iwaya in January, he highly appreciates the further progress in cooperation between the two countries through Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's visit to the Philippines in April.
On the economic front, the two ministers agreed to proceed with preparations for the next bilateral high-level joint committee on infrastructure development and economic cooperation to be held in Japan later this year.
Iwaya and Manalo also discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea, the Middle East, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea, the US tariff measures and its impact on the global economy and the multilateral trading system.
They reaffirmed the importance of coordinating with the US and other allied and like-minded countries in addressing these challenges and agreed to continue to deepen Japan-Philippines and Japan-Philippines-US cooperation, with the continued involvement of the US, to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law. (end)
