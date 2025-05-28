Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Slashes Most Economic Sanctions Imposed on Syria

2025-05-28 07:39:51
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the European Union (EU) enacted legal measures to remove nearly all economic sanctions imposed on Syria, fulfilling a political accord announced on May 20 designed to aid the nation's recovery and transition, according to a statement from the Council of the EU.

The EU confirmed that it will repeal all restrictions related to trade, investment, and financing, except for those grounded in security concerns, the press release noted.

The new measures include the removal of 24 entities from the EU’s asset-freezing list, among them the Central Bank of Syria and companies operating in crucial sectors like oil production and refining, cotton, and telecommunications.

Additionally, the sanctions list was updated to exclude several media organizations and television broadcasters, the Council disclosed.

Simultaneously, the Council prolonged sanctions on individuals and groups connected to the previous regime through June 1, 2026, while also introducing fresh penalties against two persons and three entities held accountable for grave abuses during the March 2025 violence in Syria’s coastal area.

