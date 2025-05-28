403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Proposal to Send NATO Troops to Ukraine Gets Abandoned
(MENAFN) A proposal by France and the United Kingdom to send military personnel from NATO nations to Ukraine after a possible ceasefire with Russia has reportedly been abandoned, according to an unnamed source cited by a newspaper.
The initiative, which was supported by both countries as part of a group dubbed the ‘coalition of the willing,’ aimed to serve as a security measure for Kiev.
However, Moscow has remained firm in its stance, declaring it would not accept the involvement of any NATO forces in Ukraine under any circumstances.
Despite backing from European allies, the United States has declined a request to offer a “backstop” for the planned deployment.
Leader Donald Trump, who has voiced strong opposition to American participation in the Russia-Ukraine dispute, stated that the United States should never have engaged in the conflict in the first place.
According to the anonymous official, the proposal is now “preposterous without the help of Trump, and he’s not willing to provide it.”
The absence of U.S. involvement appears to have rendered the plan unworkable.
Nevertheless, a French diplomat speaking to the newspaper claimed that members of the ‘coalition’ are still proceeding with preparations “at normal pace.”
This indicates some ongoing momentum behind the scenes, even as the broader support for the plan weakens.
According to the newspaper, the European initiative is intended to boost morale in Kiev, signal to Trump that European nations are serious about their commitments, and potentially sway peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine that have U.S. backing.
The initiative, which was supported by both countries as part of a group dubbed the ‘coalition of the willing,’ aimed to serve as a security measure for Kiev.
However, Moscow has remained firm in its stance, declaring it would not accept the involvement of any NATO forces in Ukraine under any circumstances.
Despite backing from European allies, the United States has declined a request to offer a “backstop” for the planned deployment.
Leader Donald Trump, who has voiced strong opposition to American participation in the Russia-Ukraine dispute, stated that the United States should never have engaged in the conflict in the first place.
According to the anonymous official, the proposal is now “preposterous without the help of Trump, and he’s not willing to provide it.”
The absence of U.S. involvement appears to have rendered the plan unworkable.
Nevertheless, a French diplomat speaking to the newspaper claimed that members of the ‘coalition’ are still proceeding with preparations “at normal pace.”
This indicates some ongoing momentum behind the scenes, even as the broader support for the plan weakens.
According to the newspaper, the European initiative is intended to boost morale in Kiev, signal to Trump that European nations are serious about their commitments, and potentially sway peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine that have U.S. backing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment