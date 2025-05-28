Rose & Co. Capital Advisors Appoints Karen Snow As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rose & Co. Capital is a commonly owned affiliate of Rose & Company, a global leader in providing public companies broad access to the global institutional investment community, ("Rose & Co."). Together, the two firms empower companies to maximize value from early-stage to public market maturity, offering distinct yet complementary services.

"I am pleased to join the Rose & Co. platform to enhance our ability to provide unbiased, strategic guidance to companies navigating the complexities of the equity capital markets," said Karen Snow. "Rose & Co. Capital delivers tailored, comprehensive, end-to-end advisory services that support companies as they grow and transition from private to public markets. Our unique business model connects corporates with strategic, long-term oriented institutional investors worldwide – positioning them for sustained success."

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Karen to our team," said Simon Rose. "Her appointment reflects our continued commitment to serving the evolving needs of corporate clients. Her wealth of experience, vast network, and perspective will strengthen how we serve our existing clients and bring significant value to companies as they prepare for the public markets and navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with being a public company."

Ms. Snow brings more than 30 years of experience spanning strategic consulting, investment banking, capital markets, and executive leadership. She most recently served as Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq, where she oversaw more than 2,500 IPOs, direct listings, spin-offs, and exchange switches, representing over $2.5 trillion in market capitalization. Prior to joining Nasdaq, Ms. Snow was Managing Director, Head of New York Equity Sales for Credit Suisse. She also previously served as a Board Member for Nasdaq Private Markets and was an Advisory Board Member for the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence. Ms. Snow's insights have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC, and Bloomberg. She was named one of Forbes' 50/50 Most Accomplished Female Executives in Investing in 2024 and recognized as an Outstanding Female Leader by the World Federation of Exchanges in 2023.

