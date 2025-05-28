Adapt Or Die Webinar: Top Legal Minds On Modern Law Firm Success

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted by, this one-hour Zoom event will deliver an unfiltered, practical conversation about what it really takes to build a future-proof law firm. The webinar is

The message is clear : The legal world has changed. Law firms must now run like modern businesses-lean, strategic, brand-driven, and client-focused. But the best firms never lose sight of what makes them great: their values, their mission, and their brand.

Featured Speakers:



John Romano , founding partner at Romano Law Group, trial lawyer and nationally recognized leader in law firm culture and performance.

Samuel Pond , managing partner at Pond Lehocky Giordano, known for building one of the country's most successful workers' comp firms by balancing business savvy with deep client advocacy. Aron Solomon , chief strategy officer at AMPLIFY, a leading legal marketing agency, and one of the most sought-after voices on legal innovation, media, and firm growth strategy.

What You'll Learn:



How to adopt the CEO mindset lawyers need today

The most common business mistakes law firms make

How to scale without sacrificing your identity

Real-world marketing strategies that drive growth How brand and culture drive long-term success

"Adapt or Die: Running Your Law Firm Like a Business in the Modern Legal Landscape" takes place live on Zoom, June 4 from 12:00–1:00 PM ET.

FJA members can register for free here .

