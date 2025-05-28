403
Monsoon floods Indian towns
(MENAFN) India is experiencing widespread disruption as heavy monsoon rains arrived earlier than usual, causing severe flooding in several cities, including Mumbai. The sudden downpours have affected transportation, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted agricultural activity, prompting emergency alerts from local authorities.
In Mumbai, the early arrival of the southwest monsoon—16 days ahead of schedule—has led to extensive waterlogging and train delays. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the city’s earliest monsoon onset since 1950. The southwest monsoon typically begins in Kerala around June 1 and reaches Maharashtra by June 7, gradually covering the rest of the country by early July.
Footage from Mumbai shows flooded metro stations and inundated streets, overwhelming the city’s drainage systems.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, although the monsoon hasn’t officially arrived, the capital has been hit by intense pre-monsoon rainfall, making May 2025 the wettest since recordkeeping began in 1901, with 186.4mm of rain so far. Thunderstorms and heavy overnight showers have led to waterlogging, fallen trees, and flight disruptions, with more rain expected through the end of the month, the IMD said.
Bengaluru, capital of Karnataka, has also been heavily affected. Flooding over the past two weeks has forced authorities to use boats and tractors to rescue stranded residents, according to ThePrint.
In Maharashtra, unseasonal rainfall has severely impacted onion crops. A representative from the Onion Producers Farmers Association told Mid-day that while some May rain is typical, this year’s intensity was unexpected and devastating for farmers—especially as they received no advance warnings.
