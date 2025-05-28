403
Kremlin Says Ukraine Attacks Hinder Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) The increasing frequency of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory is proving harmful to the attempts at establishing a diplomatic solution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov.
In just the past seven days, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its aerial defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 1,465 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over regions not directly involved in the current combat operations.
"At the very least, we can say that these actions by Kiev… are clearly at odds with the pursuit of the peace process," Peskov stated during a media conference shortly after the announcement.
He further remarked, "Of course we condemn these actions," and emphasized that such operations "do not contribute to the advancement of the peace process."
On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry asserted that the “Kiev regime, supported by certain European countries, has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process,” which Moscow had launched earlier in May.
On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry asserted that the “Kiev regime, supported by certain European countries, has taken a number of provocative steps aimed at disrupting the negotiation process,” which Moscow had launched earlier in May.
