Italy Firmly Rejects Gaza Expulsions
(MENAFN) Italy’s foreign minister on Wednesday firmly rejected proposals from Israeli officials to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza, emphasizing that such actions are “not and will never be an acceptable option.”
Addressing lawmakers in parliament, Antonio Tajani also denounced Israel’s military campaign in response to the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 assault, calling its consequences “absolutely tragic and unacceptable.”
“The bombings must stop, humanitarian assistance must resume immediately, and respect for international humanitarian law must be restored,” he stated.
Tajani voiced backing for Egypt’s initiative aimed at Gaza’s post-war recovery and reconstruction, reiterating: “The expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is not and will never be an acceptable option.”
Since March 2, Israel has sealed Gaza’s border crossings, blocking deliveries of food, medical supplies, and other essential humanitarian aid—worsening what international organizations, rights groups, and government sources describe as an already dire humanitarian crisis.
Despite mounting global appeals for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its relentless offensive on Gaza since October 2023. According to international and rights reports, the campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 54,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.
