Bengaluru: Youth Vandalizes Bakery After Being Denied Free Tea And Cigarettes

Bengaluru: A young man vandalised a bakery, smashing glass containers, after being refused free tea and cigarettes. The incident occurred in Krishnamurthy Layout, Suddagunte Palya, Bengaluru. When the owner threatened to call the police, the youth reportedly hurled abuses at him, challenging him to take action.

Following the incident, the bakery owner filed a police complaint. The Suddagunte Palya police have registered a case and are searching for the accused. The incident took place at SG Bakes & Juice in Suddagunte Palya. In his complaint, bakery owner Ramsid Saifulla stated that a 20-year-old man named Appi arrived at the bakery around 12:30 pm and demanded free cigarettes and tea. The owner refused, insisting on payment, as Appi had previously taken items without paying.

Angered by the refusal, Appi began verbally abusing and threatening Saifulla. When his demands were not met, he smashed glass food containers onto the street. The incident occurred last week, but the frightened bakery owner initially refrained from filing a complaint, according to a senior police officer. However, he recorded the incident on his mobile phone, and the video went viral on social media on Monday. Only then did Saifulla contact the police and file a complaint. Police suspect Appi may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to locals, Appi works as a painter and often spends time at the crematorium and in public places. Police are now actively searching for him.