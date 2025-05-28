Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Waives Excise Duty On Soldier Canteens, Assures Welfare Board Formation

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: The state government is committed to supporting the welfare of soldiers who serve and protect the nation. In this regard, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that excise duty will no longer be levied on soldier canteens.

Speaking at the Jai Hind Sabha program organised at Town Hall, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister honoured a group of retired Indian soldiers and paid tribute to the families of martyred soldiers. Addressing the gathering, he said,“You are all brave mothers who gave birth to heroes who protect our country - this is your virtue.” Emphasising the honourable service of soldiers, he said the government remains dedicated to their well-being.

As a major step in this direction, CM Siddaramaiah announced the exemption of excise duty on soldier canteens, a declaration that was met with resounding cheers of“Jai” from the soldiers in attendance.

Referring to military action following the Pahalgam incident, Siddaramaiah praised the armed forces for destroying terrorist bases, calling it a moment of pride for the entire nation.“They have identified and eliminated terrorist hideouts in the true spirit of protecting the righteous and punishing the wicked,” he added.

He also assured the formation of a Soldiers' Welfare Board, reaffirming the government's solidarity with soldiers and their families.“You stand by the nation; we will always stand by you,” he said.

Highlighting that Jai Hind Sabha was organised by AICC across the country, Siddaramaiah expressed his joy in participating.“I did not expect so many soldiers to join. The organisers have exceeded expectations and put together a wonderful programme,” he noted.

Touching on ongoing tensions with Pakistan since the partition, he said,“Pakistan continues to provoke and harbour terrorists. But our soldiers, like our teachers and parents, are the true protectors of our people. National defence unites all of us.”

Comment on Kamal Haasan's remark

Responding to actor Kamal Haasan's comment that Kannada originated from Tamil, the Chief Minister said,“Poor Kamal Haasan doesn't know the rich history of Kannada. Kannada has a long and proud heritage.”

On rain damage

Speaking on the widespread rain and its impact in various districts, Siddaramaiah said,“I have already instructed our district in-charge ministers to respond swiftly to rain-related damage, including landslides, fallen trees, and blocked roads.”