MP SHOCKER! Man Dies Of Heart Attack After His 8-Yr-Old Son Stuck In Lift In Bhopal
The man who died was identified as Rishiraj Bhatnagar, he lived here on the third floor of an apartment in the locality with his wife and two sons.
On the night of the incident, the man came downstairs and found his younger son there. He then asked him to go home and the boy took the elevator but moments later, there was a power outage, leading the man to suffer a panic attack and die. The power of the building was, however, restored within a couple of minutes and the child came out of the elevator safely.
Misord police station in charge Manish Raj Singh Bhadauriya said, "On the night of May 26, we received information from a private hospital that a person named Rishi Bhatnagar was brought to the hospital who was declared dead. Based on the information, a case was registered and the matter is being investigated. During the probe, it came to light that at around 10:30 pm on the incident day, he asked his son to go home and following the instruction he was heading through the lift. In the meantime, suddenly, there was a power cut in the building and he got worried, thinking of his child getting stuck in the lift. As a result of which, he suffered a panic attack and got unconscious."
Thereafter, the residents of the colony immediately took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. In the preliminary investigation, it is revealed that the man suffered a heart attack, however, the actual cause will be ascertained following the post mortem report, he added.
When asked about the child, the officer said that he is completely fine and there is no problem with him at all. The lift halted due to the power cut. Within two-three minutes, the power was restored and he came out of the lift safely.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment