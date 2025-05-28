India To Hold Security Drills In 4 States Bordering Pakistan Tomorrow, Days After Operation Sindoor
The Operation Sindoor was launched on the intervening night of May 7 and May 8 in coordination of all three military forces following Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
These coordinated mock drills are aimed at assessing public preparedness and civil defence readiness in case of a hostile attack. The drills will simulate wartime scenarios, including the sounding of air raid sirens, crash blackouts, evacuation protocols, and public safety responses. Residents in the border districts have been asked to remain calm but alert during the exercises.
This new round of security drills follows Operation Abhyas, a nationwide civil defence exercise held on May 7- just hours before India launched Operation Sindoor.
During Operation Abhyas, air raid sirens were sounded across multiple regions, while civilians and students were trained in emergency response measures. The drill focused on teaching people how to safeguard themselves and assist others during potential attacks.
The MHA's directive, issued, mandated several measures:
- Activation of air raid warning systems Camouflaging of vital infrastructure Training schoolchildren and civilians in basic self-protection Testing of evacuation and blackout readiness protocols
Officials say the drills will involve coordination between local police, disaster response teams, fire services, and the armed forces. Special alerts and public announcements will be made through loudspeakers and local media before the drills begin.
The government's decision to conduct such wide-reaching civil defence drills comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam attack. Security analysts believe these drills are both a message of preparedness and a warning to hostile forces.
