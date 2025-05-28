DK Shivakumar Vows To Protect Karnataka's Assets Amid HAL Relocation Proposal, Criticizes BJP Silence

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government would protect its assets at all costs, amid reports of a proposal to relocate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) advanced production facilities to Andhra Pradesh.

He was reacting to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's proposal to relocate HAL's advanced production facilities to his state.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, he said, "HAL was not given by any BJP government. It was set up in Bengaluru by Nehru due to the availability of technical manpower. I am not going to interfere in Chandrababu Naidu's political request to the Centre. We have also given sufficient land to HAL and provided land to set up a helicopter unit in Tumakuru. They are free to set up anything new in Andhra Pradesh; we are not going to object to it. But our government will do whatever it takes to protect our state's assets."

He also questioned the silence of Karnataka MPs on the matter. "What are our MPs representing Karnataka doing? The Union Ministers have not spoken a word about moving HAL to Andhra Pradesh. I would expect them to speak up for the state," he said.

On the appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as a model for Mysore Sandal soap, Shivakumar said, "I will speak to CM and Industries Minister regarding this. A similar discussion took place with regards to bulbs in the past and we had appointed Puneet and Ramya for it. We are also discussing making Anil Kumble as an ambassador for Forest department."

Further talking about the expulsion of S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, he said, "It is an internal matter of the BJP. Neither Somashekar nor Hebbar have molested anyone in Vidhana Soudha. They haven't even conspired to inject AIDS virus to Opposition leaders. The BJP hasn't taken any action on those who tried to trap Yediyurappa. I thought their party would take action against those who have committed heinous crimes such as rape. Is this the BJP culture? Let them keep their gems to themselves."

Responding over BJP MLC C Ravikumar calling Kalaburagi DC as 'Pakistani', he said, "The government has taken this seriously. We don't have a choice but to take action. The person he is accusing is a civil servant and is serving the nation. Our government stands by the DC. Is this the way the BJP treats a female IAS officer? BJP leaders R Ashok and BY Vijayendra must give their reaction on this incident."

When asked about the growing demand for action against Ravikumar, he said,“Many IAS officers have met me regarding this. We will evaluate this from a legal perspective.”

Speaking at an event to induct former MLA of Bangarapete M Narayanaswamy the Congress party, he said, "Leaders from other parties are coming forward to join the Congress party two years after the elections. Former BJP district president is also joining Congress. Over 50 leaders are quitting the BJP and are joining the Congress party. This is a new chapter for Congress in the state."

"Many BJP and JDS leaders are coming forward to join the party as they think that the Congress government under the leadership of Siddaramaiah is doing a great job of governing the state. We have instructed all the MLAs and district presidents to induct leaders who would like to join our party. I would like to invite all the new leaders to our party. We will take the old and new leaders together," he added.