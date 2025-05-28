'Wake Up, This Isn't How You Become An IAS': MP Woman Dies By Suicide, Leaves 20-Page Note
Asha lived in a rented room in Hiranagar police station area of Indore and was preparing for the UPSC Exam. However, it is reported that she was stressed and upset after repeated failures and chose to end her life.
Asha's mother was supposed to visit her in a few days. She had sensed her daughter's distress, but it was too late. When Asha didn't answer her family's calls, they contacted her landlord.
During the police investigation, motivational quotes were found pasted on the walls of Asha's room. In a notebook, she had written 20 pages apologizing to her parents and family. Along with this, she had also written some inspirational lines on every page like:“I have a dream to become something, I have to make my dreams come true as soon as possible, don't give up, there is still a lot left...”
Police said that Asha had been under mental stress for the past several days. She was trying her best to stay motivated. But in the end, stress and failure overwhelmed her.
