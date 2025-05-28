45R Debuts Cruise Collection - Japanese Artisanal Craftsmanship For Summer 2025
"At 45R, we're always working on something new –somewhere along the line, Naimonozukuri became our unofficial company creed. Our long years of work to establish 45R overseas have produced tangible results, and it's both deeply moving and sincerely appreciated."- Shinji Takahashi, President of 45R
About 45R
Founded in 1977, 45R is a Japanese clothing brand renowned for developing original materials entirely in-house – from fiber to fabric. Celebrated for its mastery of natural indigo dyeing and dedication to craftsmanship, each piece is made in Japan to be treasured across generations – designed to become future vintage, growing more beautiful with time.
