Local Collaboration Helps Restore Historic Holland Storefront

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While the full renovation of the building includes several improvements to the structure and exterior, ODL Custom Solutions' role focused on designing and fabricating 10 custom transom window units that now span the area between the first and second floors of the storefront. The project was a collaborative effort with Pella Windows and Doors of Western Michigan and Restore Consulting, LLC, showcasing the impact of local partnerships in preserving the city's architectural character.

"Being a part of this project-just minutes from our corporate office and Michigan manufacturing facility-was special for our team," said Dave Converse, Supervisor, ODL Custom Solutions. "It's rewarding to build value into our community and support another local business with a solution that's both beautiful and functional."

The challenge was to obscure mechanical elements between floors while maintaining a traditional, decorative storefront appearance. ODL worked with Restore Consulting to explore several design mock-ups, ultimately landing on a cost-effective combination of satin etch and narrow reeded glass, enhanced with stick-on lead tape. The result mimics the look of vintage camed glass, but with modern efficiency and a more accessible price point.

To streamline installation, ODL pre-glazed each insulated glass unit into sashes provided by Pella, following Pella's glazing protocols. This delivered a fully assembled, ready-to-install product that met both design and scheduling needs.

The refreshed façade of the Outpost building is now a standout example of what can be achieved when local companies work together to honor the past while building for the future.

About ODL, Inc.

ODL Custom Solutions is a division of ODL, Inc., specializing in bespoke glass designs for residential and commercial applications. With deep expertise in decorative and performance glass, the Custom Solutions team collaborates closely with architects, builders, and window manufacturers to bring unique design visions to life.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan, ODL is a privately held, third-generation family-owned company celebrating 80 years of innovation. Under the ODL, Verre Select, and Robover brands, the company offers a wide range of building products including fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass, enclosed blinds, doorglass frames, and custom glass solutions.

ODL's extensive manufacturing and distribution network spans 14 locations across the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, and the U.K., providing customers with responsive service and reliable supply. ODL products are available through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

