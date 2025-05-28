After Catastrophic Fire, Homeowners Have Treasured Collection Restored By 1-800-Packouts Of Southeast Massachusetts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The incident involved a couple from the Wareham area, whose house unexpectedly caught fire one night. For more than 40 years, the couple had amassed a huge collection of delicate ceramic figures, including a full ceramic Christmas village - each item in their set a cherished gift from a child, grandchild or close friend. These priceless treasures-and the memories attached to them-were initially thought to be lost to fire and smoke.

"These items weren't just holiday decorations, they were symbols of love and time spent through the years," said Angie Celia, who co-owns the franchise with her husband, Joe. "When we received the ceramic figures, they smelled of smoke and were discolored by soot. We knew our mission wasn't just to clean the items, but to preserve the memories attached to them."

After removing the items to an external facility - preventing further infusion of smoke and soot - the 1-800-Packouts team began the process of inventorying the items, cleaning them and deodorizing them - ultimately taking items thought to be permanently ruined and restoring them to like-new condition.

"Memories matter, and following a fire or other catastrophe, that's often what people most want to salvage and restore," Joe Celia said. "We are grateful to play a part in that, and to be a source of comfort for homeowners experiencing crises."

