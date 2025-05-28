Leading Global Manufacturer Requests HPQ's First Batch Of Fumed Silica For Evaluation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

MONTREAL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF , FRA: O08 ), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to inform shareholders that the leading global fumed silica manufacturer -under the LOI announced on July 9, 2024 - has requested to receive samples of the material earlier than initially scheduled . This follows HPQ's May 21, 2025 , press release confirming the independent validation [1] of HPQ Silica Polvere Inc.'s (HSPI) [2] fumed silica production using its proprietary Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR) Pilot Plant during the four-batch Phase One test. The request for sample shipment was made before HSPI's technology supplier, PyroGenesis Inc. (TSX: PYR , OTCQX: PYRGF , FRA: 8PY1 ), completed its planned process and material optimizations in the ongoing testing program. This early interest highlights the growing recognition of the unique potential of HSPI's Fumed Silica Reactor to convert quartz into fumed silica in a single step.





Image 1 left) Samples of material produced during the fourth-batch Phase One test. Images 1 Right) TEM images of Fumed Silica nanoparticles [1], (a) HSPI Lab-scale Sample of material collected inside the reactor, (b1 – b2) HSPI Pilot scale Samples collected from the Baghouse and (C1) Evonik commercial grades A90, (c2) Evonik commercial grade A150, and (c3) Evonik commercial grade A200 [3]. “From the start, one of the goals of the LOI has been to work directly with the world's leading fumed silica manufacturer to validate our FSR's ability to produce material that meets their specifications,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ Silica.“This collaboration gives HSPI access to over 80 years of real-world manufacturing and market expertise-an advantage that accelerates our development and strengthens our commercialization efforts. It's a rare and valuable opportunity.” Feedback from the leading global fumed silica manufacturer will be instrumental in accelerating the advancement of the pilot plant program, which is focused on two key objectives: Enhancing product-grade purity to determine market fit better , by:

a. improving process control and parameter stability,

b. achieving higher product surface areas through optimized powder morphology and viscosity. Reaching the targeted production capacity of 50 tonnes per year (TPY) by:

a. increasing silica conversion efficiency and overall yield This next phase of collaboration and testing marks a critical step toward commercial validation, positioning HPQ and HSPI to accelerate market entry with a scalable, high-purity fumed silica solution. With direct input from a global industry leader and continued progress on process optimization, HPQ is confident in the potential of its proprietary technology to disrupt traditional fumed silica production and meet growing market demand. REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Independent analysis done at McGill University, Montreal Canada. [2] A wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon Inc., when technology supplier PyroGenesis announced its intention to exercise its option to acquire a 50% stake in HSPI in May 2024. [3] TEM images of Evonik's commercial fumed silica material were obtained from the article:“Quantification of branching in fumed silica” by Andrew Mulderig, Gregory Beaucage⁎, Karsten Vogt, Hanqiu Jiang, and Vikram Kuppa, published in the Journal of Aerosol Science. These reference images were used for comparative analysis alongside lab- and pilot-scale samples produced by HSPI.



About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing new green processes, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS , crucial to making the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green, low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR , a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. 2) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. 3) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low-carbon, chemical-based on-demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system. 4) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a new process to transform black aluminum dross into a valuable resource. 5) Becoming a zero-CO2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAP TM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis, a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional“dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada (TSX: PYR), the OTCQX in the US (OTCQX: PYRGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany (FRA: 8PY).

