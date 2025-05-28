Ress Life Investments A/S Announces Capital Increase
Nybrogade 12,
1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 28 May 2025
Corporate Announcement 19/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital increase.
The Board of Directors in Ress Life Investments A/S has today resolved to utilise its authorisation in article 4.8 of the articles of association to increase the company's share capital with nominally EUR 55,000 by issuance of 110 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 500 each at a price of EUR 2301.08 per share of EUR 500 without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders.
After the capital increase, the registered share capital of the company is EUR 87,928,500 divided into 175,857 shares of EUR 500 nominal value each. Each share of nominal EUR 500 carries one vote at general meetings in Ress Life Investments A/S.
The new shares will be admitted for trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S under the same ISIN code as the company's existing shares.
Updated articles of association of the company are attached.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
...
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
Attachments
-
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 28052025
AoA - Ress Life Investments - 28052025
