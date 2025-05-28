Tokenize! Global Wraps Up Bitcoin Week With Leading Investor Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now in its 12th year, Tokenize (formerly CoinAgenda) Features Leading Investors in Bitcoin and Web3, Crypto Thought Leaders, and 30 Promising Early-Stage Blockchain Startups

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (aka Bitcoin Pizza Day) – Tokenize! will hold its second annual Global Summit in Las Vegas on May 29-31, at an extravagant 18,000 square foot celebrity mansion on a two-acre, gated estate in Las Vegas' most exclusive neighborhood, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. The conference previously was known as CoinAgenda, which held annual conferences from 2014-2023. Tokenize! is part of Bitcoin Week, the largest group of bitcoin and crypto conferences in the United States, immediately following the iconic Bitcoin 2025 conference.

Key thought leaders confirmed to speak include Bruce Fenton, founder of the Satoshi Roundtable and Atlantic Financial; Matt Roszak, Forbes Crypto Billionaire list and cofounder of Bloq and Hemi; Brock Pierce, cofounder, DNA Fund, Tether, Eos, and Blockchain Capital; John D'Agostino, head of strategy, Coinbase; Jamie Rogozinksi, founder, Wall Street Bets; Jon Najarian, co-founder, Market Rebellion; Brittany Kaiser, CEO, Chateaushi, and CSO, Eliza Systems; Enzo Villani, founder Alpha Transform Holdings, Alpha Liquid Terminal (Alpha AI) and former managing director of strategy, NASDAQ. Other confirmed speakers include crypto influencer Wendy O and former head of the IRS, Charles Rettig.

City leaders from more than half of the 30 chapters of BitAngels, the world's largest and oldest network of crypto investors, will also be in attendance to preside over more than 30 startup pitches and feature presentations. Founded in 2013 by crypto pioneers Michael Terpin and David Johnston, BitAngels holds more than 100 startup pitch events a year across the globe, including more than two dozen during leading crypto events such as CES, Consensus, ETH Denver, ETH CC, Token 2049, and many more.

The conference kicks off on Thursday, May 29, with an exclusive cocktail party for speakers and VIP attendees only, followed by the main opening party in front of the estate's 80,000-gallon swimming pool, complete with voluminous water features and a jacuzzi grotto. The opening party is sponsored by OrdinalsBot and includes a full musical set and light show by former Pink Floyd sax player Scott Page and the Dark Side of the Moon Revisited band.

The conference continues on Friday, May 30, with a full day of content, including an opening keynote by Bruce Fenton and fireside chats with Roszak and Pierce. There are panels on Bitcoin DeFi, Bitcoin Treasury Companies, Decentralized AI, Tokenized Securities, and Real-World Assets. In addition, there will be featured presentations by leading crypto projects, including AI Quant Labs, Alpha AI, BitWage, EASE Protocol, MatterFi, and Tachi. The day concludes with the 12th annual Global Legendary Dinner, where Tiger Mansion and grounds are transformed into an elegant supper club. The event is sponsored by ATH Vodka, House of Rare Tequila and other sponsors.

On the conference's final day, Saturday, May 31, panels will include Family Offices and Bitcoin, Meet the Money (VCs), and What Angels are Looking For, as well as presentations by bitcoin and crypto startups vetted by the BitAngels Network of 30 cities. The conference concludes with a closing party by the estate's koi pond and waterfalls.

For more information on Tokenize! Global , please visit . Standard three-day passes are $1,750 and VIP passes are $3,500, with residents of greater Las Vegas qualifying for half-price admission. In addition, qualified accredited investors may qualify for free admission. Please consult our website for more details.

CONTACT: xenia von Wedel Pres Transform Group 415-340-2792 xenia at transformgroup.com