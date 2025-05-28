403
Voices For Victory Launches: A One-Stop Digital Health Solution For Indian Women
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Voices for Victory Launches to Help Women Take Control of Their Health-End-to-End, Online, and AI-Powered
Mumbai, India – May 28, 2025 – On the International Day of Action for Women's Health, Voices for Victory launches as a powerful new platform empowering Indian women to take charge of their health-starting from the first consultation and staying with them every step of the way.
Designed as a comprehensive, digital-first health platform, Voices for Victory offers end-to-end online services, including:
Doctor and dietician consultations
Prescribed blood tests with home sample collection
Supplement plans featuring top global brands, with delivery and auto-refills
A backend personalized AI engine that keeps users motivated, ensures adherence, and auto-schedules follow-ups
“We've built a platform that doesn't just inform-it activates,” said Mr. Kalpesh Singh, CEO of Voices for Victory.“This is about giving women the power to manage their health proactively, confidently, and on their terms.”
What sets Voices for Victory apart is its seamless experience-from initial consultation to action, testing, supplements, and continuous support. It's a closed-loop system built around the needs of today's woman, who wants convenience without compromise.
“I've treated thousands of women who waited too long to act on symptoms or skipped routine care entirely,” said Dr. Indu Bansal, senior oncologist and advisor to the platform.“This initiative removes barriers-cost, time, stigma-and replaces them with clarity, motivation, and action.”
The platform's launch today is marked by a campaign encouraging women to treat their health as their most valuable system-to monitor, upgrade, and maintain it with the same diligence given to careers, finances, and families.
Visitors can now access Voices for Victory at and explore its AI-powered, woman-first healthcare ecosystem.
About Voices for Victory
Voices for Victory is India's first digital health platform built to give women total control-from expert consultations to testing, supplements, and motivation. platform owned by Intermind Digital, a DPIIT-recognized startup incubated by STPI (under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).
