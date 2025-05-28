Master The Grill And Explore The Bold Flavors Of BBQ This Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of her recent nationwide barbecue tour rolling out on Instagram and Facebook , Roby made stops in Missouri, North Carolina, and California.

"Barbecue is like music – every region has its own vibe." Said Roby. "Kansas City goes big on sweet, saucy, and slightly tangy flavors – but The Carolina's is tangy territory with vinegar sauce in the east and mustard in the south. And while California's central coast likes to keep it simple with salt, pepper, and garlic – red oak smoke is their secret ingredient."

Starting in Kansas City, this Smoked Pastrami Rubbed Brisket serves as the perfect, tender base to top with some of that sweet barbecue sauce they love. Coated in yellow mustard and then sprinkled in a pastrami-style rub before heading to the smoker, this brisket is melt-in-your-mouth good.

With brisket being so popular right now for its rich, smoky flavor – this Epic Brisket Flat Sandwich is another great barbecue dish to serve. Hitting the tang with a mustard-base barbecue sauce topped with homemade coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun, this sandwich will give you a reason to brag – not just for its insane flavor, but if you can master brisket you can master just about any cut of beef this summer.

In Santa Maria, California, loyalists stand by a simple dry-rub and cook over red oak – like these Santa Maria Style Strip Steak and Santa Maria Tri-Tip with Pistachio Pesto recipes. While both cuts are popular in that region of the country, the red oak smoke is what gives Santa Maria style barbecue its own unique flavor.

For more barbecue recipes and tips on how to smoke meat like a pro, visit the Smoking Basics page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.

