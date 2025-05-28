Two Lucky Shoppers Strike It Big With Privilegeplus!
We're delighted to announce our latest Save & Win champions -Ms. Diamond Truong and Ms. Suhair Hmeid who each claimed prizes worth AED 15,000!
A big thank you to our prestigious partners: Spinneys, BinSina, Virgin Megastore, Royalty Clinic, Häagen-Dazs, Tavola, The Nail Spa, Marquee, Orange Theory Fitness, Khan El Kaser, Pots & Paints, Nailstation, The Fish Monger, and Prime Gourmet.
Want to be our next winner? It's easy!
Shop at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah as a PrivilegePLUS member and enjoy up to 50% exclusive discounts across a wide range of popular stores and lifestyle brands and simply scan your PrivilegePLUS ID at checkout or customer service desk to receive a raffle entry into our monthly draws. For every AED 200 you spend, you get 1 raffle entry- each worth a shot for AED 15,000 in exciting prizes!
And that's not all...
Your monthly entries also give you a shot at our Grand Draws, featuring:
-
A Liali Jewelry voucher worth AED 15,000, and,
A luxury Maldives holiday for two from Dnata
Start your reward journey today!
Legal Disclaimer:
