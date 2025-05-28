Two Lucky Shoppers Strike It Big With Privilegeplus!

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Shopping has never been more exciting at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah! With PrivilegePLUS, our exclusive loyalty program, your everyday purchases turn into incredible rewards, instant savings, and the chance to win life-enhancing prizes.

We're delighted to announce our latest Save & Win champions -Ms. Diamond Truong and Ms. Suhair Hmeid who each claimed prizes worth AED 15,000!

A big thank you to our prestigious partners: Spinneys, BinSina, Virgin Megastore, Royalty Clinic, Häagen-Dazs, Tavola, The Nail Spa, Marquee, Orange Theory Fitness, Khan El Kaser, Pots & Paints, Nailstation, The Fish Monger, and Prime Gourmet.

Want to be our next winner? It's easy!

Shop at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah as a PrivilegePLUS member and enjoy up to 50% exclusive discounts across a wide range of popular stores and lifestyle brands and simply scan your PrivilegePLUS ID at checkout or customer service desk to receive a raffle entry into our monthly draws. For every AED 200 you spend, you get 1 raffle entry- each worth a shot for AED 15,000 in exciting prizes!

And that's not all...

Your monthly entries also give you a shot at our Grand Draws, featuring:



A Liali Jewelry voucher worth AED 15,000, and, A luxury Maldives holiday for two from Dnata

Start your reward journey today!