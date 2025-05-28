Verve Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON , May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics , a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats during the following investor conferences:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. ET in Miami, FL

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at . The webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the fireside chats.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease with the potential to transform treatment from chronic therapies to single-course gene editing medicines. The company's lead programs –VERVE-102, VERVE-201, and VERVE-301 – target the three cholesterol drivers of atherosclerosis: low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), triglycerides (TRLs), and lipoprotein (a) [Lp(a)]. VERVE-102 is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who continue to be impacted by high LDL-C levels. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed for refractory hypercholesterolemia, where patients still have high LDL-C despite treatment with maximally tolerated standard of care therapies, and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). VERVE-301 is designed to permanently turn off the LPA gene to reduce Lp(a) levels. Lp(a) is a genetically validated, independent risk factor for ASCVD, ischemic stroke, thrombosis, and aortic stenosis. For more information, please visit .

