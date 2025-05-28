Avacta Therapeutics Announces Appointments Of Industry Veterans To Board Of Directors
About Avacta -
Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company expanding the reach of highly potent cancer therapies with the pre|CISION® platform. pre|CISION® is a proprietary warhead delivery system based on a tumor-specific protease (fibroblast activation protein or FAP) that is designed to concentrate highly potent warheads in the tumor microenvironment while sparing normal tissues. Our innovative pipeline consists of pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates (PDC) or Affimer® drug conjugates (AffDC) that leverage the tumor-specific release mechanism, providing unique benefits over traditional antibody drug conjugates.
About the pre|CISION ® Platform
The pre|CISION® platform comprises an anticancer payload conjugated to a proprietary peptide that is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumors compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION® platform harnesses this tumor specific protease to cleave pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION® antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumor microenvironment, thus releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients.
Appendix 1: Further disclosures regarding David Bryant
Avacta also discloses the following information in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Full name: David John Bryant
Age: 58 years
Current directorships/partnerships:
- 60 Niton Street (Freehold) Limited 60 Niton Street RTM Ltd Mulberry Capital Management Ltd
Previous directorships/partnerships held in the past 5 years:
- Clinigen Limited Nupharm Group Limited Pern Consumer Products Limited Protomed Limited Quantum Pharma 2014 Limited Quantum Pharmaceutical Limited Quantum Pharma Group Limited Quantum Pharma Holdings Limited Quantum Specials Trustee Limited Triley Bidco Limited Triley Midco Limited Triley Midco 2 Limited U L Medicines Limited
Protomed Limited entered into a creditors' voluntary winding up process in February 2019. There were no secured or preferential creditors and as at April 2025 claims of c. £4.1m from unsecured creditors had been received which were in the process of being agreed and distributed.
David Bryant does not hold any ordinary shares in Avacta.
There are no other disclosures required in connection with the appointment David John Bryant under Schedule Two(g) of the Aim Rules for Companies.
Appendix 2: Further disclosures regarding Richard Hughes
Avacta also discloses the following information in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Full name: Richard Ian Hughes
Age: 57 years
Current directorships/partnerships:
- Andratx Property Limited Bidco 2 Limited Bidco 3 Limited Bidco 4 Limited Dakarts Limited Elpis Holdings Limited Eternal Time Limited Irwell Investments Limited Medusa 19 Limited Medusa 19 Group Limited Medusa 19 Healthcare Limited Medusa Asset Management Limited Medusa Management Services Limited Medusa Partners LLP Oakdate Limited Palatine Private Equity LLP RHDL Limited Saturn Asset Management Limited Saturn Group Holdings Limited Saturn Pass Limited Saturn Passport Limited Stratford Place Property Investments Ltd Zeus Group Limited
Previous directorships/partnerships held in the past 5 years:
- Newco (Huntingdon Street Nottingham) Limited
The following disclosures are made in accordance with paragraphs (g) (v) and (vi) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules:
Richard Hughes was:
appointed a director of Catalyst Securities Limited on 3 February 2006, a company incorporated in England. The company was placed into administration on 21 April 2011 and was subsequently dissolved on 14 November 2018, with approximately £9.3 million owing to creditors;
appointed a director of Catalyst Securities No.2 Fund Limited on 3 February 2006, a company incorporated in England. The company was placed into administration on 13 September 2010 and was subsequently dissolved on 15 June 2013, with approximately £1.5 million owing to creditors;
appointed a director of Catalyst Investments Limited on 18 January 2006, a company incorporated in England. The company entered a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 17 June 2011 and was subsequently dissolved on 23 April 2014, with approximately £9.5 million owing to creditors;
appointed a director of Procurasell Holdings Limited on 30 October 2007, a company incorporated in England. The company entered a compulsory liquidation on 17 June 2009 and was subsequently dissolved on 24 August 2010;
appointed a director of The Debt Advisor Group plc on 9 April 2003, a company incorporated in England. The company was placed into administration on 29 June 2007 and was subsequently dissolved on 10 April 2011, with approximately £2.3 million owing to unsecured creditors;
appointed an LLP designated member of My SPA Liverpool LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England, on 5 November 2008. The partnership entered a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 20 October 2009 and was subsequently dissolved on 25 May 2011, with an estimated £64,633 owing to unsecured creditors; and
appointed an LLP designated member of My SPA Chesire LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England, on 1 December 2008. The partnership entered a creditors' voluntary liquidation on 22 April 2010 and was subsequently dissolved on 16 July 2012, with approximately £31,000 owing to unsecured creditors.
Richard Hughes does not hold any ordinary shares in Avacta.
There are no other disclosures required in connection with the appointment Richard Ian Hughes under Schedule Two(g) of the Aim Rules for Companies.
