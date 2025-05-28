Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ITURAN PRESENTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS


2025-05-28 06:47:02
Surpasses 2.5 million subscriber milestone with 99,000 net adds in the quarter; raises 2025 net subscriber-add forecast to 220,000–240,000;

AZOUR, Israel, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN ) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2025.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2025

  • Added a record 99,000 net subscribers in the quarter.
  • Revenue of $86.5 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
  • Operating income of $18.7 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income increased to $14.6 million, a 12% increase year-over-year.
  • EBITDA grew to $23.3 million, a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said , "We are very pleased with our strong start to 2025, marked by continued revenue and profit growth. Significantly, Ituran reached a major milestone in the quarter, crossing 2.5 million subscribers, ahead of plan. During the quarter, the higher than typical subscriber growth was due to an additional contribution from a new telematics service agreement signed with Stellantis. Stellantis is the largest car manufacturer in Latin America, which includes car brands Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and many others. As an initial part of our agreement, in March, Stellantis switched its SVR subscriber base to Ituran and Ituran began providing services to their subscribers. As such, we increase our expectations for 2025 subscriber growth to between 220,000 and 240,000 net new subscribers."

Mr. Sheratzky continued , "We continue to work on developing attractive new and advanced telematics products and services adding value to our large and growing customer base through cutting-edge technologies. We see good performance from our stolen vehicle recovery business as well as solid traction for our new products – especially telematic services for motorcycle and financing products in Latin America. All this has been contributing to our accelerating subscriber growth. Overall, 2025 is shaping up to be another year of solid growth and profitability for Ituran."

First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the quarter were $86.5 million, a 2% increase compared with $85.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 28% were from product revenues.

It is noted that the first quarter strength of the US dollar versus the various local currencies in which the Company operates compared to the year-ago US dollar level, impacted the revenue growth when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 7% year-over-year.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $62.2 million, an increase of 2% over the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, subscription revenue grew by 9% year-over-year.

The subscriber base surpassed Ituran's 2.5 million milestone during the quarter, and expanded to 2,508,000 by the end of March 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 99,000.

The significant growth in the subscriber base during the quarter was partially due to the contribution from a new telematics service agreement signed with Stellantis. As an initial part of this agreement, in March, Stellantis switched their SVR subscriber base to Ituran and Ituran began providing services to these subscribers.

Product revenues for the quarter were $24.3 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew by 3% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $42.0 million (48.6% of revenues), a 6% increase compared with $39.5 million (46.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 10% year-over-year.

Gross margin on subscription revenues improved to 58.3%, compared to 58.1% in Q1 2024. The gross margin on product revenues improved to 23.6%, compared to 17.1% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.7 million (21.6% of revenues), representing a 10% increase compared to $17.0 million (20.0% of revenues) in Q1 2024. In local currencies, operating income grew by 17% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $23.3 million (26.9% of revenues), up 4% from $22.3 million (26.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 12% year-over-year.

Net income for the quarter was $14.6 million (16.9% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.73, an increase of 12% compared to $13.0 million (15.3% of revenues), or $0.66 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. In local currencies, net income grew by 20% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $15.5 million.

On the balance sheet , as of March 31, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $75.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.2 million, as of year-end 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at:

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars


March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024


(unaudited)



Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

75,683

77,357

Investments in marketable securities

2

10

Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

54,217

47,688

Other current assets

48,182

46,067

Inventories

23,281

23,434

201,365

194,556




Long-term investments and other assets




Investments in affiliated companies

479

519

Investments in other companies

1,530

1,491

Other non-current assets

5,891

5,853

Deferred income taxes

12,585

12,273

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

21,690

21,823

42,175

41,959




Property and equipment, net

35,951

33,080




Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

9,115

8,947




Intangible assets, net

8,686

9,011




Goodwill

39,257

39,325




















Total assets

336,549


326,878








ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars


March 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024


(unaudited)



Current liabilities




Credit from banking institutions

-

114

Accounts payable

20,040

18,847

Deferred revenues

24,338

22,857

Other current liabilities

48,962

45,904

93,340

87,722




Long-term liabilities




Liability for employee rights upon retirement

28,070

27,593

Deferred income taxes

439

418

Deferred revenues

11,701

12,231

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,358

5,562

Other non-current liabilities

2,125

2,095

47,693

47,899
















Stockholders' equity

190,674

185,227

Non-controlling interests

4,842

6,030

Total equity

195,516

191,257




















Total Liabilities and equity

336,549


326,878

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




US dollars



Three months period
ended March 31,


(in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


Revenues:

Telematics services


(unaudited)



62,180

60,935

Telematics products

24,275

24,091


86,455

85,026

Cost of revenues:

Telematics services


25,899

25,521

Telematics products

18,537

19,962


44,436

45,483






Gross profit

42,019

39,543






Research and development expenses


4,862

4,523

Selling and marketing expenses


4,259

3,574

General and administrative expenses


14,238

14,456

Other expenses (income), net

6

(39)

Operating income

18,654

17,029

Financing income, net

546

75

Income before income tax

19,200

17,104

Income tax expenses


(4,066)

(3,430)

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

(34)

(81)

Net income for the period

15,100

13,593

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(508)

(557)

Net income attributable to the company


14,592

13,036












Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders

0.73

0.66












Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

19,894

19,894












ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




US dollars



Three months period
ended March 31,

(in thousands)


2025


2024



(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the period

15,100

13,593

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

4,628

5,298

Loss (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments

8

(104)

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,031

762

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

34

81

Deferred income taxes

(85)

(790)

Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net

31

36

Increase in accounts receivable

(6,564)

(4,840)

Increase in other current and non-current assets

(22)

(3,485)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(130)

521

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

269

(470)

Increase in deferred revenues

747

1,264

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

412

(464)

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,459

11,402





Cash flows from investment activities





Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(292)

(707)

Capital expenditures

(6,610)

(3,131)

Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net

(4)

138

Repayment of (Investment in) long-term deposit

(84)

64

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

300

156

Net cash used in investment activities

(6,690)

(3,480)





Cash flows from financing activities





Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(114)

(273)

Dividend paid


(7,758)

(4,774)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(1,677)

(1,630)

Net cash used in financing activities

(9,549)

(6,677)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(894)

(644)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,674)

601

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

77,357

53,434

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

75,683

54,035









Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:

In February 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 10 million. The dividend was paid in April 2025.

Logo -

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

