His Excellency Dr. Rumaih Bin Mohammed AL-Rumaih, Vice Minister Of Transport And Logistics Services Inaugurates Second Edition Of Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) His Excellency Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed AL-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, officially inaugurated the second edition of the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.
In his opening remarks, His Excellency emphasized that the Kingdom is witnessing a transformative leap in the logistics sector, driven by a bold vision and the strong support of the nation's leadership. This momentum aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub. He noted that the expo comes at a critical juncture, aligning with the Kingdom's industrial and logistics evolution and playing a crucial role in advancing the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Mohamed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events, stated:
“We are honoured by the continued support of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services for the Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo. We were especially pleased to have His Excellency Dr. Al-Rumaih inaugurate this year's edition. The level of engagement and insightful discussions witnessed on day one reflects the sector's positive trajectory in the Kingdom, particularly in infrastructure development and the adoption of advanced logistics solutions poised for the future.” The first day of the expo featured participation from over 40 speakers representing leading entities including the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Investment, the General Authority for Ports, Amazon, Aramex, and others. Sessions focused on the role of artificial intelligence in optimizing supply chains, along with themes such as automation, fleet management, and modern logistics services. The Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo serves as a premier platform uniting public and private sector stakeholders from across the industry. It offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest solutions in the market, including material handling and storage equipment, automation systems, robotics, packaging, control systems, weighing solutions, and security technologies-delivering a comprehensive showcase tailored to the evolving demands of the sector. The expo runs from 27 to 29 May in Riyadh, and industry professionals can register to attend through the following link:
