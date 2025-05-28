Tarkett_Conditions For Availability Or Consultation Of Information Relating To The Combined Shareholders' Meeting Of 19 June 2025

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tarkett will take place on Thursday 19 June 2025 at 9:30 a.m. at the Auditorium located on the ground floor of the Company's head office (Tour Initiale – 1, Terrasse Bellini – 92919 Paris La Défense).

The preliminary notice of meeting serving as convening notice, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) Nr. 58 of 14 May 2025. The notice of meeting will be published in the French legal newspaper Le Publicateur Légal on 03 June 2025. Information on how to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting is included in these notices, as well as in the Notice of meeting brochure available on the Company's website.

Information referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website , under the Investors/Shareholders/Shareholders' Meeting 2025 section.

More generally, documents and information in connection with this Shareholders' Meeting are made available to the shareholders in accordance with applicable regulations.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build“The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT)).

Attachment

Conditions for availability or consultation of information relating to the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting_ANGL