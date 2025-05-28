CPHI & PMEC China Sees Surge In International Attendance As Global Pharma Trade Outlook Strengthens

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Record international participation reflects renewed momentum in pharma manufacturing and global sourcing, as easing tariffs fuel growth
SHANGHAI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China (June 24-26th) returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Center amid a marked surge in international interest, with industry momentum rebounding following a string of positive developments in global trade and pharmaceutical investment. The 2025 edition is set to become the largest pharma event ever held in Asia, with more than 90,000 attendees and over 12,000 international executives expected.
The recent trade tariff reprieve[1], alongside an improving global outlook for pharma – i.e. higher valuations and improved capital expenditure by biotech and big pharma – is transforming into greater international interest at CPHI & PMEC China. International executives will visit the event in record numbers as pharma companies look for new ingredient suppliers and equipment providers.
Another key trend emerging is the increasing interest from global pharmaceutical companies in Chinese biotech assets – not only for access to the domestic market, but also for international licensing opportunities. Western drug makers are actively exploring strategic licensing deals that leverage China's rapidly evolving biotech landscape as a springboard for global launches.
Notably, CPHI & PMEC China has also seen rapidly rising interest from the Middle East, where national strategies are underway to establish regional manufacturing hubs. Executives from across the Gulf are actively engaging with the event in search of new suppliers and equipment partners, joining bigger delegations from India and the United States - China's long-standing strategic trade partners in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
"The news cycle has shifted to a more positive outlook for global trade between China, the USA, and India. However, setting aside these evolving dynamics, the more important point is that the fundamentals of the industry remain incredibly strong. We're seeing global pharma achieving record numbers in discovery targets and returning to growth, alongside the rise of new manufacturing hubs around the world. Why is this important for CPHI & PMEC China? Because international attendees are coming to tap into the vast network of ingredient, manufacturing, and starting material companies within China. These are the partnerships that drive global manufacturing growth," commented Natasha Jennings, Head of Global Growth Marketing. "Further strengthening the outlook, we're witnessing a robust domestic market and the emergence of new manufacturing centers in Southeast Asia - both of which are contributing to increased demand for China-based ingredient partners."
Significantly, the event's audience reflects industry demand, with a rising number of senior professionals. In fact, four out of five international attendees in 2025 are expected to have purchasing power, with over 50% holding senior executive roles.
Additionally, this year's event will be preceded by a one-day Natural Extracts Buyer Programme (June 23rd at the Grand Mercure Shanghai Century Park), with a Pharma Machinery Buyer Programme running in parallel [June 24-25 at the International Visitor Lounge, SNIEC Shanghai].
Running alongside the exhibition will be host of additional opportunities including the CPHI Celebration Awards & Networking Party, a dedicated conference – featuring the 10th Biopharmaceuticals Outlook Summit & 2025 International Regulatory Agencies Updates and Q&A Session – the Innovation Gallery & Tour, and even, regional Plant Visits.
CPHI & PMEC China is at the heart of the world's second-largest pharma economy and its largest manufacturing centre. In total, 3500 exhibitors and executives from 150 countries will explore a massive 230,000+SQM of exhibition space, spanning 12 different zones – including two additions for 'BioTech' and 'Fluid & Precision Equipment'.
Jennings added, "what we're seeing at CPHI & PMEC China is a significantly strengthening business case for global sourcing, with China serving as the key hub for an expanding range of partners. The difference today, compared to years past, is that global executives are no longer looking for fewer partners - they're actively seeking more options. Many come to China not only to select primary and secondary suppliers, but also to evaluate reserve options and develop longer-term plans. It's an incredibly exciting time to build new networks here, and with trade tensions easing, we're seeing a resurgence in global partnerships."
To register please attend
-ENDS-
Notes to editors
At the heart of Pharma
CPHI & PMEC China (24-26 June, 2025 at SNIEC – Shanghai, China); CPHI South East Asia (16-18 July, 2025 at the MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); CPHI Korea (26-28 August, 2025 at COEX – Seoul, Korea); CPHI Frankfurt (8-10 October 2025 at Messe Frankfurt – Frankfurt, Germany); CPHI & PMEC India (25-27 November 2025 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR – Delhi, India); CPHI Middle East (08-10 December, 2025 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Pharmapack Europe (21-22 Jan, 2026 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, Hall 4 – Paris); CPHI Japan (21-23 April, 2026 at East Halls 1, 2 & 3, Tokyo Big Sight – Tokyo, Japan); with support from year-round pharma news, products and services at CPHI Online .
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion &
Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.
For more information, please visit .
For media enquiries, please contact:
Alex Heeley or Nidhi Narain
De Facto Communications
T: +44 (0) 203 735 8165 / +44 (0) 7834784764
E: [email protected] / [email protected]
SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28052025003732001241ID1109604694
CommentsNo comment