Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazil Accelerates $35 Billion Infrastructure Push To Dominate Global Trade Routes


2025-05-28 06:11:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports has unveiled a sweeping infrastructure modernization strategy, targeting $35.4 billion in foreign investments by 2026 to transform its ports and airports into global trade hubs.

Minister Silvio Costa Filho confirmed plans for 60 port and airport auctions through 2026, including Latin America's first subaquatic tunnel and critical terminal expansions.

The $1 billion Santos-Guarujá immersion tunnel, slated for auction in August 2025, will connect South America's busiest port to Guarujá, reducing ferry congestion and streamlining 31% of Brazil 's $492.5 billion annual trade flow.

This project anchors a broader $20 billion port investment plan, with $3.3 billion allocated for 2025 alone. Private capital will fund 90% of these projects, including a $750 million cargo terminal at Santos Port to handle 2 million additional containers annually.

Airport upgrades also feature prominently, with $566 million invested in 42 projects in 2024. The AmpliAR program aims to privatize 100 regional airports, targeting $820 million in private funding.


Minister Costa Filho attributes investor confidence to Brazil's 3% GDP growth, record-low unemployment, and streamlined concession processes that cut approval timelines.

Northern Brazil's ports are gaining prominence, handling 55.5 million tons of grains and fertilizers in 2024-surpassing Santos for the first time. The government plans $850 million in Northern Arc waterway projects to support a projected 30% increase in agricultural exports by 2035.

Legal reforms and a 15% surge in container throughput since 2023 have solidified Brazil's appeal. European and Chinese investors are eyeing opportunities in energy, LNG vessel construction, and inland waterways.

With 97.2% of Brazil's trade flowing through ports, this infrastructure overhaul aims to position the country as the hemisphere's undisputed trade gateway.

MENAFN28052025007421016031ID1109604660

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search