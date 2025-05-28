Putin's Civilian Bombing Spree More Impatient Than 'Crazy'

MENAFN - Asia Times) United States President Donald Trump was“not happy” with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, this week.

For three consecutive nights, from Friday to Sunday, Russia launched about 900 drones and scores of missiles at Ukraine. At least 18 people were killed , including three children.

“We're in the middle of talking and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities,” Trump told reporters on Sunday, after Putin ordered the largest air assault on Ukraine's civilians in its three-year war.

Following up on his remarks, Trump posted on social media that Putin had“gone absolutely CRAZY!”

Putin is not crazy . He is a tactician with a long-term goal: to make Russia a great power again and secure his place in the history books as the rebuilder of Russia's imperial might.

Trump announced after a phone call with Putin on May 19 that Russia and Ukraine would“immediately start negotiations” towards a ceasefire.

With his latest air campaign on Ukraine, however, Putin is threatening to destroy the goodwill he's built up in Washington, where Trump has been consistently soft on Russia and tough on his allies.

So, what is Putin's strategy? Why is he launching these massive air bombardments on Ukrainian civilians now?

Putin sees weakness in the West

One theory is that these attacks are somehow preparations for a major offensive. That makes little sense.

Attacking military facilities, weapons depots or even frontline troops are useful preparations for an impending attack. Indiscriminate bombing of civilians, meanwhile, is a sign of either desperation or impatience.