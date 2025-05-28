Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Receives Digital Cooperation Organization Chief


2025-05-28 06:02:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and in the presence of the Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Omar Al-Omar received Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization and member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Dima Al-Yahya, on the occasion of her visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by the Head of the Prime Minister's Office, Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel. (end)
