Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Salmar - Notice Of Annual General Meeting


2025-05-28 06:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar ASA will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 18 June 2025 at 11:00 CEST. The meeting will be held virtually through the general meeting portal administrated by Euronext Securities Oslo. Please find the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) enclosed.

The company published its annual report on 9 April 2025. The report is available at the company homepage, , including other relevant documents for the general meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • SalMar - Innkalling GF 2025 - Notice AGM 2025

