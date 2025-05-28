Jiayin Group Inc. To Release First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results On Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|What:
|Jiayin Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|Webcast:
Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration:
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at .
About Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Jiayin Group
Ms. Emily Lu
Email: ...
