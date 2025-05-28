Portillo's Inc. To Participate In June Investor Conferences
- On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, CFO Michelle Hook will present at William Blair's 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the presentation used will be made available at investors.portillos.com. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings during the conference.
On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, CFO Michelle Hook will host a fireside chat at Baird's 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings during the conference.
On Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18, 2025, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host in-person investor meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference .
About Portillo's
In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called“The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown into a beloved brand with more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its menu of Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake, Portillo's food is iconic every time.
Fans can join Portillo's Perks, the brand's loyalty program, at to earn and redeem delicious rewards and offers. Guests can also download the Portillo's App or visit Portillo's website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo's ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
ICR, Inc.
