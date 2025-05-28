Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The French parliament adopts bill to implement assisted dying regulation

2025-05-28 05:39:06
(MENAFN) The bills are targeted at “authorizing and supporting a person who has expressed the request to resort to a lethal substance”, which the Parliament implemented in the initial draft of the decision. They had a 305 - 199 ballot.

As stated by a broadcaster, the bill is anticipated to be studied by the Senate in autumn and go back to parliament in at the beginning of 2026.

As stated by the bill, individuals who want to exercise the right ought to be aged no less than 18 as well as they ought to be French or live in France consistently while “being capable of expressing their will freely and with full understanding.”

The sick person ought to as well go through “a serious and incurable illness” which is “life-threatening, in an advanced or terminal stage," and struggle with "constant physical or psychological suffering related to this illness.”

