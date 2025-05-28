Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Peter Karlstromer 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer Name GN Store Nord A/S LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 4. Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0010272632 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price

DKK 94.62

DKK Volume(s)

628

142

1

2

325

521

202

310

521

198

207

280

445

209

310

215

195

3

259

659

368

34

400

445

430

214

521

178

400

445

521

209

199

178

62

3

659

102

140

1

110

383

521

210

178

445

212

521

27

521

203

178

140

445

659

106

1,210

2,245

180

300

8

554

533

700

745

521

110

1,080

659

155

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



25,000 shares

DKK 94.84 per share Date of the transaction 2025-05-28 Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57

Media Relations

Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

