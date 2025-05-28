Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Peter Karlstromer
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
DKK 94.62
DKK
| Volume(s)
628
142
1
2
325
521
202
310
521
198
207
280
445
209
310
215
195
3
259
659
368
34
400
445
430
214
521
178
400
445
521
209
199
178
62
3
659
102
140
1
110
383
521
210
178
445
212
521
27
521
203
178
140
445
659
106
1,210
2,245
180
300
8
554
533
700
745
521
110
1,080
659
155
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
25,000 shares
DKK 94.84 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2025-05-28
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
Visit our homepage - and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X.
