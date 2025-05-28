Shareholders Vote In Favor Of All Proposals By The Board At Idorsia's Annual General Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)At today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) held in Basel, Switzerland, shareholders voted convincingly in favor of all proposals by the Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by 166 shareholders, representing a total of 97'748'740 shares, or 43.28% of the total outstanding shares.

Led by the Chairman of the Board, Jean-Paul Clozel the company presented a business update.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the shareholders for their support and loyalty. I strongly believe that with their backing, with our products and pipeline, and with our people working to ramp-up the sales of QUVIVIQ and activate the pipeline, Idorsia can become one of the most successful biotech companies in Europe.”

The shareholders approved the Annual Report 2024, the Consolidated Financial Statements 2024, and the Statutory Financial Statements 2024. Shareholders also endorsed the Compensation Report 2024 and the Sustainability Report 2024 by way of consultative vote.

The shareholders approved the appropriation of available earnings and that the net loss for the year 2024 be carried forward.

The shareholders granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2024.

The shareholders approved the amendments to the Articles of Association regarding share capital.

The shareholders re-elected all Board members who stood for re-election for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2026. In addition, the shareholders elected Jean-Paul Clozel as Chairman of the Board, and the members of the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committee: Srishti Gupta, Mathieu Simon, and Bart Filius. Following the AGM, the Board of Directors of Idorsia comprises a total of 5 members: Jean-Paul Clozel (Chairman), Mathieu Simon, Srishti Gupta, Sandy Mahatme, and Bart Filius.

Shareholders approved the aggregate maximum amount of compensation for the Board of Directors for the term of office until the AGM 2026 and aggregate maximum amount of compensation for the Idorsia Executive Committee (IEC) for the financial year 2026.

BachmannPartner AG, who was represented by Mr Alain Bachmann, was re-elected as Independent Proxy for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2026.

Deloitte AG, Basel, was re-elected as the company's statutory auditors for the financial year 2025 (for a term of office until the conclusion of the AGM 2026).

