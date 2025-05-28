403
Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! Comes to Etihad Arena for a Magical Eid Weekend
(MENAFN- Atteline) Families in the UAE are invited to celebrate Eid with the opening of Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! from June 6 to June 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the first time ever. Eid is a time for connection, celebration, and creating lasting memories with family. What better way to keep the joy going than by joining beloved Disney Jr. characters on a fun-filled, interactive adventure that will delight kids and parents alike?
Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play! offers the perfect way to spend Eid indoors. With the summer heat rising, this, immersive show provides a fun-filled escape as little ones sing, dance, and cheer alongside their favorite Disney Jr. characters: Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, Ginny and Bitsy, The SuperKitties, Puppy Dog Pals and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,
For just six shows, the experience blends rich storytelling with the values of kindness, teamwork, and friendship - making it the perfect Eid outing for families. The show’s energy, paired with a live audience, makes for an unforgettable first concert experience for many children. From laughter with Mickey to singing with Ariel and watching teamwork in action from Team Spidey and the SuperKitties, this is more than just a performance, it’s a celebration of childhood wonder, designed to inspire and delight.
This Eid, treat the little ones to a joyful show tailored specifically for them and make family memories that will last long after the final curtain call. With tickets starting at AED 95, grab yours now at etihadarenaand platinumlist.net.
