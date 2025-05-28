Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump criticizes Putin, Zelensky

2025-05-28 05:08:10
(MENAFN) US Leader Donald Trump on Tuesday alerted Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is "playing with fire" as the Russia and Ukraine war doesn’t give any urgent indication of stopping.

Trump posted on his Truth Social app on early Tuesday "what Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!"

Trump on Sunday made severe comments on Putin as well as the Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I'm not happy with what Putin's doing," Trump informed journalists before he flew in Air Force One from Morristown, New Jersey returning to Washington, D.C.

After that Trump started criticizing Zelensky, stating that he did his nation "no favors by talking the way he does," which he refers to remarks Zelensky stated previously on Sunday faulting the US of being quite on the most recent Russian assaults.

