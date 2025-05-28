Turkish President Erdogan Arrives In Lachin To Attend Airport Opening
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin city to take part in a landmark ceremony marking the official opening of Lachin International Airport, Azernews reports.
President Erdogan departed from Türkiye earlier today and landed at the newly built airport, where he is scheduled to join Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the inauguration event.
The Lachin International Airport is the third airport constructed in the liberated territories, symbolizing Azerbaijan's rapid post-war reconstruction efforts and growing regional connectivity. The presence of leaders from Türkiye and Pakistan at the ceremony highlights the deepening strategic ties among the three countries.
