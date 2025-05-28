Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Azerbaijan On Independence Day

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Azerbaijan On Independence Day


2025-05-28 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable Wednesday, to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country's independence day.
His Highness praised the bilateral ties between the two countries and wished the president long-lasting health, and Azerbaijan and its people further progress and prosperity. (end)
