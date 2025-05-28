Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ethiopia On Nat'l Day

2025-05-28 05:05:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable Wednesday, to Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie on the occasion of his country's national day.
His Highness praised the bilateral ties between the two countries and wished the president long-lasting health, and Ethiopia and its people further progress and prosperity. (pick up previous)
