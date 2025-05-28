Transactworld Digital Is Quietly Building The Most Powerful Distribution Engine In Nigerian Fintech

MENAFN - Pressat) When people talk about fintech in Nigeria, they usually mention features: APIs, dashboards, QR codes.

But what if the real power wasn't in the tech - but in the distribution?

Transactworld Digital, the CBN-licensed company behind Transactpay, has just rolled out what might be the boldest move of the year: enabling its merchants to accept payments directly from Nigeria's largest mobile money ecosystem - a platform with over 40 million users and 10 million+ daily transactions.

For Nigerian merchants, that means:



You're not waiting for customers anymore. They're already holding the app that pays you.

“We've turned the most widely-used payment app in Nigeria into a sales channel for Transactpay merchants,” says Ernest Obi, Co-founder and CEO of Transactworld Digital.

The average Nigerian checks their wallet app more often than their email. And now, businesses using Transactpay will be one tap away from getting paid by them.

From hair vendors on WhatsApp to market women, creators and SaaS startups - anyone can now ride on the rails of OPay and gain access to over 40 million users and 10 million+ daily transactions.

Transactpay doesn't want to be just a payment tool. It's quietly becoming the single most powerful customer acquisition engine in Nigerian commerce.

With no website needed, Transactpay empowers everyday businesses - tailors, logistics startups, schools, churches, hair vendors, creators, indeed anyone - to accept payments like billion-naira companies.

“You bring the hustle,” the company's campaign teases,

“We bring 40 million potential customers.”

Transactpay's latest move positions it firmly as a bold, modern alternative to legacy payment platforms like Paystack and Flutterwave - putting distribution and customer access at the center of its value proposition.

About Transactworld Digital

Transactworld Digital Services Ltd. is a Nigerian financial technology company licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Payment Solution Service Provider. Its flagship product, Transactpay, empowers businesses of all sizes to accept local and international payments via bank transfer, card, QR, and now - directly from OPay mobile wallets.

