Al Masaood Automobiles Powers Nissan's Growth Story In Abu Dhabi With Year-On-Year Growth

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Following Nissan's recent announcement of strong business performance over the first nine months of its fiscal year 2024, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has also recorded notable growth, with Nissan sales crossing 22,000 units in the capital in Fiscal Year '24 (April 2024 – March 2025). This result highlights Al Masaood Automobiles role as a key contributor to the brand's strong regional momentum and signals sustained customer confidence in Nissan's offerings and presence in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The company's success comes at a time of significant shifts in the global automotive landscape. Despite an influx of new entrants to the market, fierce competition from emerging brands, and evolving trade dynamics, Al Masaood Automobiles not only maintained its leading position but achieved record sales volumes and grew its market share to unprecedented levels. This remarkable performance highlights the company's agility and resilience in an increasingly competitive environment.

A key driver of this exceptional growth has been Al Masaood Automobiles' ability to deliver integrated 'phygital' experiences - blending physical and digital touchpoints to provide customers with a seamless experience. By leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven tools, the company has deepened its understanding of customer preferences, allowing it to curate more personalised and memorable ownership journeys. This digitally enabled approach has complemented the strong performance of Nissan's diversified SUV lineup, which continues to resonate with today's discerning customers. In the large SUV segment, Nissan Patrol sales, across all models, grew by an impressive 34% compared to the same period last year, reinforcing the model's iconic status in the capital. Meanwhile, in the core retail crossover segment - the Nissan X-Trail and KICKS combined sales surged by 33%, underscoring rising demand for versatile, family-ready vehicles that suit both urban and adventurous lifestyles.

Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masaood Automobiles, said: 'What makes the growth we've achieved at Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan even more remarkable is that, in the face of intense market competition, a surge in new market players, and a year defined by global shifts in the automotive landscape, we didn't just hold our ground-we expanded it. In fact, we recorded our highest-ever sales volumes, pushing our market share to unprecedented levels. Our growth reflects the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our teams to offering seamless and delightful customer experiences, and certainly Nissan's long enduring popularity in our market. With a diverse product lineup and a customer-first approach across sales and aftersales at Al Masaood Automobiles, we remain focused on maintaining our leading position in the industry.'

Beyond strong vehicle sales, Al Masaood Automobiles' aftersales services and value-packed customer experiences have also played a fundamental role in strengthening customer relationships and enhancing overall brand loyalty. As a customer centric organisation, the company has consistently prioritised understanding the evolving needs of its customers. Supporting this approach is Al Masaood Automobiles' state-of-the-art service facility - the largest in the world for Nissan, fully digitised and designed with features like an air-conditioned drive-in service receptions to offer customers a smooth and comfortable experience. By offering comprehensive and seamless ownership journeys from purchase through to maintenance and care – and across every touchpoint, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to deliver value, convenience, and peace of mind to its growing customer base.

With the recent launches of the all-new Nissan Patrol, KICKS, and Magnite in the market and the strategic direction set by Nissan's global business plan, The Arc, Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. As customer expectations continue to evolve, the company remains committed to expanding its portfolio, enhancing customer experiences and service offerings, and investing in new technologies that elevate the mobility experience in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.