Emirati Talent Shines At ADMFW Highlighting Abu Dhabi's Rise As A Modest Fashion Capital

The 10th edition of Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week (ADMFW), held from April 14–16, 2025, on Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, marked a pivotal milestone in the global modest fashion movement. This landmark event brought together participants from over 30 countries, creating a dynamic platform for creativity, cultural exchange, and cross-industry collaboration.

Organized by Think Fashion and Red Events with the support of our valuable key partners, Miral Destinations and the Khalifa Fund, ADMFW25 celebrated modest fashion as a powerful driver of inclusivity, empowerment, and economic growth. Designers, influencers, media, and thought leaders from around the world convened to showcase the evolution and global influence of modest fashion.

The collaboration between Think Fashion, Miral Destinations, and the Khalifa Fund was instrumental in amplifying the event's impact. It reflects Abu Dhabi's vision to support creative industries, spotlight Emirati designers on a global scale, and position the city as both a regional and international hub for modest fashion

''We are proud to have left our mark in Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week-an event that goes beyond the runway to become a global platform where creativity, culture, and commerce converge. Our collaboration with visionary partners like Miral and Khalifa Fund reflects a shared commitment to empowering designers and cultivating inclusive spaces for authentic fashion expression. Emirati designers are poised to shine even brighter on the global stage, while Abu Dhabi continues to establish itself as a vibrant hub for modest fashion.'' said Özlem Şahin Ertaş, CEO of Modest Fashion Weeks by Think Fashion.

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development's involvement underscored the importance of fostering Emirati entrepreneurship and empowering local talent in the creative sectors. By highlighting emerging UAE-based designers alongside international names, the event strengthened the synergy between culture and commerce.

“At Khalifa Fund, our mission is to empower Emirati entrepreneurs and provide them with platforms that elevate their talents on a global stage. Abu Dhabi gave us a unique opportunity for our local designers at ADMFW to gain international exposure, network with industry leaders, and contribute to the cultural and economic growth of the UAE. Supporting such initiatives not only celebrates our rich heritage but also inspires the next generation of creative entrepreneurs to pursue their ambitions and drive innovation in the fashion industry.” said Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund.

Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications and Events, Miral said, “Hosting Abu Dhabi Modest Fashion Week for the first time in the capital, on Saadiyat Island, reflects our ongoing commitment to championing platforms that celebrate creativity and cultural identity. With its unique blend of cultural depth and refined experiences, Saadiyat Island serves as an inspiring stage for global fashion dialogue while spotlighting the authenticity and artistry of local and regional talent. At Miral, we are proud to support initiatives that foster cross-cultural exchange and underscore Abu Dhabi's growing role in shaping global dialogue, especially those that honour both heritage and modern expression”

Through this collaboration between the 3 parties; this will be celebrated and planned to strengthened Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as a vibrant hub where tradition meets modernity, and creativity fuels global connections.