Etihad Guest Launches 5M Miles Giveaway

Dhaka: Etihad Airways has unveiled a first-of-its-kind competition inviting both new and existing Etihad Guest members to win up to five million miles.

To enter, participants must travel to each of the airline's 15 new year-round destinations set to launch in 2025.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said,“This challenge embodies Etihad's purpose to give flight to ambition. We're inviting our adventurous members and travellers to explore 15 incredible destinations while competing for our largest-ever miles prize.”

First, Second and Third place will be determined by the first three Etihad Guest members to complete The Extraordinary Challenge. The First winner will receive five million Etihad Guest miles, three million miles will go to Second place, and one million miles for Third place.

Etihad Guest miles can be redeemed on flights, holidays and a huge range of items from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, turning miles into unforgettable rewards and experiences. Five million Etihad Guest miles can equate to over 500 Economy flights, or more than 70 trips in Business, or more than 40 unforgettable journeys in First.

Etihad Guest members embarking on the challenge will be able to see where they are on a dedicated race dashboard, featuring a digital passport that gets stamped with each destination visited, encouraging participants to keep travelling and be rewarded for each remarkable step. The live leaderboard will also illustrate to members their position in the race against other members, creating friendly competition among a community of likeminded, passionate travellers in a race to win the prize of a lifetime.

The challenge is open to both new and existing Etihad Guest members, offering anyone the chance to participate and win. Members of the airline's loyalty programme must register via the link to enter the competition, track their progress and be eligible to win. Terms & Conditions apply.

To win, guests are challenged to fly on an Etihad operated flight to or from each of the new destinations Addis Ababa, Algiers, Atlanta, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Peshawar, Phnom Penh, Prague, Sochi, Taipei, Tunis and Warsaw by 25 May 2026.

Etihad Airways was voted as World's Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2024, World's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2024, World's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2024, Middle East's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2024 and Middle East's Leading Cabin Crew 2024 by World Travel Awards Register for the competition at for the chance to achieve the extraordinary. Members are encouraged to use the hashtag #EYextraordinarymiles when sharing their journey to the finish line on social media channels.

-B