Dam In Khost Province Collapse Days After Opening
Local sources in Khost province report that a small dam, built by the Taliban at a cost of 20 million Afghanis, was destroyed just five days after its inauguration.
The dam is located in the Gurbaz district of Khost, according to sources on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
The project had been inaugurated by Abdul Latif Mansoor, the Taliban's Minister of Water and Energy, only days earlier.
However, local residents claim that the Taliban spent less than five million Afghanis on the dam and accuse them of neglect and poor quality work.
Despite the interim administration's frequent claims of completing large infrastructure projects across Afghanistan, there is no oversight or monitoring of these developments.
Many experts and residents worry that the lack of transparency and proper supervision results in wasted resources and failed projects. Without effective accountability mechanisms, such incidents may continue to harm local communities and undermine public trust.
