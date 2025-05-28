403
Argentine Stocks Retreat As MERVAL Snaps Two-Day Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from Buenos Aires Stock Exchange shows the S&P MERVAL Index closed 0.66% lower at 2,355,098 points on May 27, erasing gains from the previous session's 1.06% advance.
The benchmark declined 15,702 points, snapping a two-day winning streak that had lifted the index 2.41% over the prior sessions. Market capitalization stands at 92.2 trillion pesos with trading volume reaching 27.1 million shares during Tuesday's session.
The index trades 16.77% below its January 9 record high of 2,829,730 points, reflecting persistent headwinds facing Argentine equities despite initial optimism surrounding economic reforms.
Technical indicators paint a mixed picture for the MERVAL . The index currently trades below key resistance levels established during recent rallies, with the daily chart showing consolidation around current levels.
Volume patterns suggest institutional participation remains cautious, though not dramatically reduced from recent averages. Sector rotation dominated Tuesday's trading session.
Materials companies led gains with a 9.21% advance, while telecommunications stocks suffered the steepest declines at 7.10%. Technology shares gained 2.15%, contrasting sharply with industrials that dropped 6.58%.
Individual stock performance showed significant dispersion. Comercial del Plata topped gainers with a 2.87% rise to 134.50 pesos, followed by Ternium Argentina advancing 2.32% to 617 pesos.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur climbed 1.82% to 6,150 pesos, benefiting from energy sector optimism. Losses concentrated in financial services and utilities. Grupo Supervielle plunged 5.41% to 3,325 pesos, leading decliners.
Metrogas dropped 4.49% to 1,810 pesos, while Banco Macro fell 4.05% to 10,075 pesos. Energy giant YPF declined 3.58% to 34,325 pesos despite broader energy sector strength.
Current market valuation metrics show the MERVAL trading at 13.8 times earnings with a price-to-sales ratio of 1.3 times. These levels represent significant compression from January's peak valuations when the price-earnings ratio exceeded 25 times.
The index remains 67.91% above its 52-week low of 1,411,953 points reached in July 2024, demonstrating the market's substantial recovery despite recent volatility.
Year-to-date performance shows a 7.05% decline, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about economic policy implementation. Trading Economics forecasts the MERVAL reaching 2,235,595 points by quarter-end, suggesting further downside pressure.
However, month-to-date gains of 12.85% indicate underlying resilience despite daily fluctuations. The peso's weakness against the dollar continues pressuring foreign investor sentiment, even as domestic institutional buying provides periodic support.
Technical resistance levels around 2,380,000 points proved formidable during Tuesday's session, suggesting sellers remain active at higher levels.
Market participants await clarity on government debt restructuring initiatives and monetary policy direction as key catalysts for future price action.
