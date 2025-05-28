Binational Economic Zone Gains Momentum As Colombia And Venezuela Align Policies Rationale

403
Binational Economic Zone Gains Momentum As Colombia And Venezuela Align Policies
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Authorities from Colombia and Venezuela advanced plans for a binational economic zone along their 2,200-kilometer border, aiming to boost trade, attract investment, and address security challenges.
Recent high-level meetings in Venezuela's Táchira state, led by Governor Freddy Bernal and Colombian officials, focused on aligning regulatory frameworks and infrastructure projects.
The initiative, backed by Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro, seeks to capitalize on renewed diplomatic ties to revitalize economies in border regions like Táchira and Colombia's Norte de Santander.
Venezuela's Special Economic Zones Law, enacted in 2022, offers tax rebates for industrial and tourism projects within designated areas. The proposed zone targets sectors such as agriculture, textiles, and tourism.
Venezuelan business leaders are advocating for additional fiscal incentives to help reactivate idle industrial capacity. Colombia, which currently dominates cross-border trade (accounting for 65% of exports), aims to diversify its trade portfolio and expand access to Venezuelan markets.
Security remains a critical component. Venezuela's“Operación Relámpago” has deployed over 14,000 troops to combat drug trafficking and armed groups in the Catatumbo region, a key transit route for cocaine.
Colombia–Venezuela Border Revival Gains Momentum
Maduro has proposed joint military operations to strengthen border security, while both nations explore infrastructure links, such as a multimodal transport corridor connecting Colombia's Buenaventura port to Venezuela 's Lake Maracaibo.
Trade between the two countries surged by 56% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with projections reaching $800 million to $1 billion in 2024.
This revival builds on past integration efforts, including the 1992 Andean Community free trade agreement, which once saw bilateral trade exceed $6 billion annually.
However, progress hinges on sustained political commitment and harmonizing tax policies, a challenge acknowledged by Venezuelan and Colombian negotiators. The project also addresses social needs, such as literacy programs and crop substitution initiatives to counter illicit activities.
Venezuela is negotiating with the Development Bank of Latin America to fund development in the region, while new tourism routes, including access to Mérida's iconic Mukumbarí cable car, aim to attract Colombian visitors.
This cross-border partnership represents a pragmatic shift toward mutual economic and security interests, prioritizing local development over broader ideological divides.
Success could transform a historically volatile border into a hub of shared prosperity, though challenges in policy alignment and private-sector engagement remain.
